Hyderabad: Government grants Rs 290 cr for Karwan segment to get rid of sewage woes

Hyderabad: In a major development of Karwan constituency, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board took up several development works worth Rs 290 crore including extension of box-type drain, remodeling of sewage lane and extension of nala in various areas under the constituency.

Every monsoon, several areas under Karwan including Nizam colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha colony, Langar Houz and colonies surrounding Shah Hatim Lake were the most affected areas during rains. To ensure relief from waterlogging in these areas, the State government sanctioned a special budget and GHMC along with the Water Board initiated civic works.

On Thursday, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and officers from GHMC, HMWSSB, irrigation department and others inspected various works and directed the concerned department officers and contractor to expedite the works and complete them by the given deadline. According to Karwan MLA, on the representation of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the State government sanctioned a special package of Rs 290 crore for the strengthening and remodeling of sewage system across Karwan. The works include box-type drain from Tolichowki X roads to Bal Reddy Nagar and another work of laying of 900 mm NP3 pipeline in surrounding location, the prior was a 40-year-old nala which is choked due to lack of maintenance which was leading to flooding.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division Corporator said, "The works of box drain type in Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony to Al-Hasnath Colony are completed and we hope that there is no waterlogging issue in these areas from next monsoon," he added.

Whereas, the residents of Qadeem Masjid Lanes will now no more face the problem of continuous drain overflow, as the drainage line has been divided into main lines. "GHMC along with HMWSSB took up works of box-type drains and remodelling on sewage lanes are taken up in Resham Bagh, Risala Bazar, Golconda and Langar Houz and other areas. This will be a permanent relief for residents for drain overflow," he added.

In order to reduce the capacity of water in Shah Hatim Lake, a new outlet has been constructed to ensure the smooth passage of rainwater into Musi River. New storm water pipeline was also laid to reduce the backwater that rushes into residential areas in Tolichowki. Moreover, the laying of the NP2 pipeline around the Langar Houz HUDA was also discussed, said the Corporator.

Recently, MLA Kausar also gave a representation to the GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar to lay the BT and CC roads in various localities in Karwan worth Rs 20 crore.