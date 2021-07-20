Hyderabad: Government hospitals starts non-Covid patient services sans orders

Hyderabad: The government hospitals treating Covid patients during the second wave have now started taking inpatients for general treatment. Government hospitals from Hyderabad and districts have started accommodating patients for general treatment. No orders from the government were issued to start inpatient services.



Chest hospital Erragadda, district hospital Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar are the hospitals that served as Covid hospital previously. Due to the decline in Covid cases, these hospitals have started in-patient services, while hospitals like Gandhi and Nature Cure are waiting for the orders to start inpatients services. Nature Cure has to stop accommodating Covid patients though the outpatients' services here are going to continue.

The footfall of the patients has increased in hospitals after the second wave. Accordingly, the number of outpatients has increased to 600 and between 50 to 70 patients are being admitted to hospitals.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr Mahaboob Ali Khan, a pulmonologist and Superintendent of Chest Hospitals Erragadda said, "The bed capacity of the hospital is 300. All the beds were engaged for Covid patients last week. Now only 40 beds were allocated to Covid patients as only 20 Covid patients are under treatment rest of the beds allocated for inpatient services."

"Though the orders were not issued but looking at the increasing numbers of the general patients we have started taking inpatients as per the need.

The beds again may engage Covid patients if the situation demands. We have done the same after the first wave of Covid-19, as a hospital we cannot send back the patients and treating patients is our priority," he added.

Similarly, a district hospital in Medchal Malkajgiri District also started taking inpatients. The Superintendent of the hospital Dr Raju has informed that the hospital is not receiving Covid cases anymore. We decided to accommodate inpatients, but beds for Covid patients with all the facilities remain the same. They can also accommodated and be treated."