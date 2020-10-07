Hyderabad: Government mulls proposals to eradicate poverty among SC/STs says Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Tuesday said that the department would submit a report with five to six proposals for taking steps to eradicate poverty among the weaker sections like Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Social Welfare Minister along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore reviewed the steps taken by the government for the betterment of SCs and STs at Sankshema Bhavan on Tuesday. Eshwar said that the meeting was organised as a follow-up to a meeting of SC and ST MLAs on the Assembly premises on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The CM wanted the members to give a report on what needs to be done to eradicate poverty in the weaker sections like SCs and STs. The Minister said that the State government was continuing the welfare and development activities in the State even during the corona crisis. He said that the Chief Minister had directed him to come to him with proposals.

As part of this, the Minister asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive report with five to six proposals. He said that the population of SCs and STs was 65 per cent and 90 per cent respectively and people under these sections were poor.

The Minister asked the officials to come up with proposals with regard to providing basic amenities, better medical facilities, drinking water, etc. He said that the Hyderabad Study Circle would be made a model in the country and also proposed to have such study circles in every district.

Satyavati Rathore said that eradication of poverty in the SC/STs was possible only through education. She urged the authorities to formulate proposals on the need to further strengthen the Gurukulams.