Hyderabad: Government urged to consider land in Golconda area for 2BHKs

Hyderabad: With the officials failing to locate land for the construction of 2BHKs, a large number of poor families from the Karwan constituency has urged the government consider land opposite police quarters in Golconda area for the construction of double bedroom houses.

Over 100 families from the constituency, who have applied for the scheme, are waiting to get benefitted. Sources confirmed that though many applications were given to authorities concerned, the non-availability of land in Karwan for the construction of 2BHK houses was hampering the scheme.

According to officials, 840 2BHK houses were constructed at Jiyaguda in Asif Nagar this year. However, according to City-based activist Mohammed Minhaj, 2BHKs in Asif Nagar have benefited only a few families, while there were many poor families unable to pay huge rents were waiting for the 2BHKs to be constructed at the earliest.

The government should consider land in Golconda area for the construction of 2BHK housing, he demanded. After receiving many representations, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also met Hyderabad District Collector and urged to provide land in the Golconda area for 2BHKs construction.