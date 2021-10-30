Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urges IT professionals to earn good name for country

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Internet Day on Friday, Millennium Infotech Inc (MITI) and the First Meridian Group are organising a two-day international conference titled Global Ignite – 2021 at Hitex Exhibition Centre on October 29 and 30. Its objective is to bring executives from various businesses on a common platform to accelerate the digital transformation processes. It aims to bring together innovators and visionaries all over the world to share their knowledge and unique experiences across all industry verticals to expedite the innovations in their organisations.

The conference was inaugurated by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a grand ceremony, who said that today's world cannot be imagined without the internet. Explaining the way, the internet has become part of lives, she said people can live without water or food, but not without internet.

While appreciating the role played by internet in helping children to get education during the pandemic, she cautioned that its usage has to be judicious, especially "we need to educate children on its use for positive purposes". Explaining the Union government's efforts in providing net connectivity, the Governor said that 2.4 lakh villages have been provided internet facilities. "By 2024 efforts are being made to connect more than six lakh villages. This will enable the country to transform into 'digital Bharath', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that with all these efforts India will become number one in the world with regard to the number of internet users.

While all these efforts are doing lots of good to various sectors, the Governor expressed concern over the digital divide that is slowly growing in the country. In order to reduce the digital divide, especially among students, who were unable to attend online classes, Dr Tamilisai revealed a special helping scheme being implemented by the Raj Bhawan.

Under the programme, the Raj Bhawan is collecting used and usable laptops from donors and handing them over to students in need. She appealed to those working in IT sector to lend a helping hand in taking the scheme forward.

Earlier, Ramana Krosuri, CEO, Millennium Infotech, welcomed, saying the conference offers a platform for visionaries to exchange views on accelerating digital transformation.

Earlier, the Governor visited the exhibition organised in the hall before inaugurating the conference. Along with Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the programmes were attended by Justice Chandraiah (retired); Laxmikanth, MD, Broad Ridge; Deepthi Ravula, CEO, Wethub; Suresh Chitturi, chairman, International Egg Commission; Srikanth Sinha, CEO, TASK, Telangana; Benziman Josheph, senior vice-president, Millinium Infotech, and IT experts, IT staff and engineering, management Students.