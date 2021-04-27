Hyderabad: Govt strives to contain virus

Hyderabad: With continuous rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and reports that it will reach a peak by mid-May, the State Government is contemplating roping in celebrities, leaders and legislators to take up mass awareness programmes on safety measures people need to follow to protect themselves and their family members from infection.

Officials estimate that the daily case count would cross 10,000 in May. On Monday, 6,551 positive cases were reported in Telangana. The government has already imposed night curfew and notified containment zones across the State. It is also likely to close function halls and give work from home option for government employees with minimum attendance of 50 per cent.

All the departments have been asked to submit a report on corona spread in the government offices and the safety steps being taken during the working hours. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has been instructed to visit function halls and enquire about the daily activities.

On the other hand, the Transport department has been asked to analyse the vehicle movement in the densely populated areas in all urban areas to ascertain the impact on virus spread. Based on the reports from all the government agencies, a decision on imposing more curbs which could amount to a sort of mini-lockdown may be taken.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre had made it clear that there would be no national lockdown like last year but has asked the States to take decision on lockdown depending upon the prevailing situation.

In the corona first wave, Telugu film heroes Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR among others took active part in the awareness campaign and appealed to people to stay at home during the lockdown period last year.

"Wearing masks at home particularly if there were any infected people nearby will take centre stage in the mass campaign as reports claimed the virus this time was airborne," officials said.