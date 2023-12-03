Live
Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony held at Kasturba College
Highlights
Hyderabad: The department of MBA of Kasturba Gandhi Degree & and PG College for Women conducted the Graduation ceremony for their batch of students of year 2023 on Saturday.
Charan Lakkaraju, CEO of Student Tribe was the chief guest. It was a splendid event, where the members of the management, Chairman Ashok Gopathi, Vice Chairman Uma Maheshwar and other governing body members graced the occasion.
Director Prof.Neela Gollapudi and her team of faculty members organised a graduation march for the dignitaries and the graduates.
