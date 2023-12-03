  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony held at Kasturba College

Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony held at Kasturba College
x
Highlights

The department of MBA of Kasturba Gandhi Degree & and PG College for Women conducted the Graduation ceremony for their batch of students of year 2023 on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The department of MBA of Kasturba Gandhi Degree & and PG College for Women conducted the Graduation ceremony for their batch of students of year 2023 on Saturday.

Charan Lakkaraju, CEO of Student Tribe was the chief guest. It was a splendid event, where the members of the management, Chairman Ashok Gopathi, Vice Chairman Uma Maheshwar and other governing body members graced the occasion.

Director Prof.Neela Gollapudi and her team of faculty members organised a graduation march for the dignitaries and the graduates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X