Hyderabad: Grand 76th Independence Day celebrations at GHMC

Hyderabad: The 76th Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at GHMC headquarters on Monday. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi hoisted the flag. Deputy Mayor Mote Sreelatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati, ENC Ziauddin were present.

The Mayor recalled the history of freedom struggle and remembered the warriors who participated. She said the State was celebrating the Swatantra Bharatha Vajrostavalu for 15 days from August 8 to 22.

She handed over cheques for Rs 145 crore as financial assistance to 2,082 self- help societies. Loans worth Rs 1.62 crore were also disbursed to 189 under self-employment schemes. Wheelchairs, crutches and tricycles were distributed to differently-abled.

As a part of 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' to mark 75 years of Independence Day celebrations, GHMC is taking up day-to-day event in Greater Hyderabad. The civic body illuminated government buildings and junctions in Greater Hyderabad. Malls, jewellery shops, IT companies, industries and shops in commercial and residential areas were also decorated.

The celebrations include singing of the national anthem at 11.30 am in parts of the city on Tuesday and 'kavi sammelanam' in GHMC head office; blood donation camps on August 17, Freedom Cup games on 18, distribution of fruits to the poor on 19, Rangoli on 20 with the theme of patriotism. They will end with a special meeting of the GHMC general body.

Earlier, the GHMC held several successful events, including distribution of national flags to all houses, plantation of saplings at 75 freedom parks, freedom run, rallies at ward-level.