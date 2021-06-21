Hyderabad: Greater civic body uncorks plan for Shah Hatim Lake to stave off flooding

Karwan: With the onset of monsoon, the civic body is taking up a monsoon action plan at Shah Hatim Lake and ensures that the new diversion of stormwater pipeline can reduce the backwater that flows into the nearby residential areas resulting in flooding.

Every monsoon, several colonies in Tolichowki surrounded near Shah Hatim Lake are among the most affected areas by rains in the city. In last year's floods, most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. The military was assigned and boats were used to rescue the residents from these areas.

In order to reduce the capacity of water in Shah Hatim Lake, a new outlet was being built to ensure the smooth passage of rainwater into river Musi.

"New stormwater pipeline is being laid to reduce the backwater that rushes into residential areas of Tolichowki. The works were sanctioned recently, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and GHMC officers also inspected the works which would be completed by next week," said Haroon Farhan, a local leader.

"The monsoon action plan should have been done much before monsoon, but the civic body is carrying out the works on the arrival of rains. And we the residents are in fear of rains and flooding of water again in the area," said Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident of Janaki Nagar.

Spraying chemical in Shah Hatim Lake

Following complaints of mosquito menace in Tolichowki near Shah Hatim Talab, Haroon Farhan along with GHMC entomology wing has started a special drive by using effective chemical spraying by drones in the Lake.

According to the GHMC entomology wing, the drones covered areas covering Tolichowki, Golconda, Nadeem Colony and surrounding areas.

"There have been several mosquito drives in the lake, but it is of no use. However, the mosquitoes still grow and pose a risk to the health of residents. Now again the drive has been started, I hope now the team can control the menace, as already people are scared of the pandemic," said Raheem Ansari, a resident.

"We undertook this operation to ensure that the tank becomes mosquito-free. At least once in a week, Entomology officials are conducting this operation with the help of drones in Tolichowki areas which will continue in different water bodies," said Haroon.

Even after informing the locals, the locals are still dumping the garbage and waste in the Lake, which resulted in a layer of garbage dump formed around the lake and a spread of weed on the surface of water and mosquitoes.