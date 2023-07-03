Hyderabad: Green cotton briefs from Sircilla set to make way into US markets

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district is gaining global attention as its eco-friendly cotton boxer briefs are going to make a significant impact in New York. The five-inch cotton briefs will be exported to the United States of America (USA), transported from Sircilla to Mumbai via sea route before reaching their destination. Three containers of these briefs, produced under the brand name Green Needle, are being exported. The first delivery of approximately 1.17 lakh boxes, made of GAP organic cotton is prepared and will be shipped through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai.

The Apparel Park in which the cotton briefs are manufactured spans over 64.49 acres of land on the outskirts of Poddur village in Sircilla district. The Telangana government is seeking assistance from prominent industry players to establish new projects in the textile manufacturing sector.

With the objective of generating employment for approximately 25,000 individuals and revitalising the power loom industry in Sircilla, the State government is investing Rs174.86 crore in the development of the Apparel Park. The initiative was spearheaded by the textiles minister, KT Rama Rao.

After Shoppers Stop limited established its unit in 2020, another entity, the Gokaldas Images group, signed an MoU in 2021 with the Telangana government to set up its manufacturing unit at the Apparel Park.

In 2022, Green Needle, a textile company based in Bengaluru, entered into a MoU with the State government and initiated its production operations at the Apparel Park last year.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao who also serves as the Member of Assembly from Sircilla, took to his Twitter account to share the news about the first direct export by Green Needle.

Speaking to The Hans India, Regional Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles, V Ashok Rao said, “Currently, the facility employs 500 women, and there are plans to add another 500 women to the workforce in future. This development is seen as a positive indication for the weavers and skilled women workers in the region.”

In addition to Green Needle, another textile unit is set to commence multiple fabric production within the Apparel Park. Textports, the textile company, has already signed a MoU with the State government and once its production operation begins, it is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 2,000 individuals. The government allocated 7.42 acres of land to the company in Peddur Apparel Park.

During its initial phase, the company has planned to install 800 machines, providing employment for 1,600 individuals. Over the course of the next three years, the production capacity will be expanded to 1,000 machines. Texport's unit in Sircilla will primarily focus on the manufacturing of innerwear and T-shirts.