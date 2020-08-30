Hyderabad: Green India Challenge reaches Tribal people

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiated by RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Friday reached the remotest Tribals agglomeration of Jamla Nayak Tanda, Narayankhed Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The natives of Tanda planted around 800 saplings on the both sides of the road for a stretch of 2 km under the aegis of Sangareddy Collector Hanumantha Rao in the presence of DRO Srinivasa Rao, Jamla Nayak Tanda Sarpanch Charan and Green India challenge representative Purna Chandar.

Collector appreciated the efforts taken by MP in promoting the spirit of planting trees and saving them.

