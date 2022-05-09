Hyderabad: Grid Dynamics centre to employ 1,000 engineers

Hyderabad: Grid Dynamics Holdings, an enterprise-level digital transformation service and solution provider, on Monday announced the opening of Grid Dynamics India as part of its ongoing global expansion efforts.

Located in Hyderabad, a hub for engineering and business innovation in the country, Grid Dynamics' newest operational centre is expected to ultimately employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by the end of 2022.

"Establishing Grid Dynamics India gives us access to an exponential, broadly diverse talent pool and enables our scaling efforts as a public company," said CEO Leonard Livschitz. The Hyderabad location, with modern, class-A workspace and a concentration of highly skilled and educated engineers would be a key contributor to the ongoing growth and help strengthen shareholder value.

"We are excited to further deepen our design thinking and agile development prowess, and ability to solve complex problems for Fortune 1,000 customers," he said.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies was a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has. the excellent infrastructure the city offers, and the availability of abundant talent. "We thank Livschitz for imposing the faith in us. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and becomes a key driver for the growth globally," he said.

Livschitz, along with CTO Rajeev Sharma, Delivery Vadim Kozyrkov, VP (sales and partnerships) Rahul Bindlish and Director (learning and development) Oksana Livschitz met KTR, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri at the Pragathi Bhavan.

Said Livschitz Hyderabad is a burgeoning market for technology innovation, with top-tier data and platform engineering talent and a large presence of leading technology providers and financial services companies. Grid Dynamics' aggressive hiring goals will be achieved through multiple paths, including Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) deals with selected partners, direct hiring, and potential merger and acquisition activities.

The company is focused on hiring reputable business and technology veterans in the region to serve as coaches and mentors to its workforce. Grid Dynamics India is also building forums and communities, such as Women Leaders in Technology, to support diversity and encourage participation by women STEM professionals.

He said, "Given the prevalence of hyper scale technology providers in India, we plan to attract and retain the best and brightest talent through cutting edge technology projects, continuous educational initiatives, as well as career growth opportunities. We will also offer state-of-art facilities at premier locations and foster an open culture of collaboration and mutual respect through global international participation and engagement."