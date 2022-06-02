Hyderabad: Gujarat handicrafts show off to a colourful start at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The Gurjari Hastkala Haat was inaugurated at Shilparamam, Madhapur, on Thursday. G Kishan Rao, Special Officer, Shilparamam, Dr Snehal Makwana Manager Marketing Index-C, Rasik Makwana, District Youth Development Officer, Porbandar, Shilparamam General Manager Anjaiah and awardee artisans were present.The Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), the Government of Gujarat, is organising this event. A release said on the first day, a huge crowd gathered to witness the traditional culture of Gujarat. The 'Raas Garbha' performed by Gujarat artists was the highlight. There were Perini Lasyam dance performance by a student group of Sri Perini Pawan Kumar and a Kuchipudi dance performance by the Kiranmayi Bonala student group.

A senior officer of Shilparamam said the event has been organised with an aim of making the artisans self-reliant. It will end on June 12. Around 70 handloom artisans, 40 Dandiya Raas artists, Perini and Kuchipudi dancers participated. Traditional Gujarat products such as Patola weaving, Tangaliya weaving, shawl weaving, Kutchi embroidery, Ajrakh block print, tie and dye (Bandhej), leather, copper bell, mud mirrors, zari-zardozi, beads, agate articles, Chaniya cholis, applique works, wooden and metal items, jewellery and accessories, home decor and furnishing stalls are open for the public.

The event is being conducted under the guidance of DM Shukla, Executive Director, Indext-C and RS Shah, Manager (Class-1).