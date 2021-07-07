Hyderabad: Gym, physiotherapy room inaugurated by Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar

Gachibowli : A gym well equipped with physical fitness training equipment and Physiotherapy room was inaugurated on Tuesday by Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, at Cyberabad Training Centre (CTC), for the benefit of policemen.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said that the corona pandemic has put pressure on our mental as well as physical health and has taught us to take due care of our own selves and families.

He further said that the gym will be used by police personnel for their fitness and will help in achieving good health. The gym was provided with necessary equipment like treadmill, cross-trainer, weights, dumb-bells, fitness ball, yoga mats and skipping ropes, among others. He advised all the police personnel to take full advantage of the machines which have been installed.

DCP Traffic SM Vijay Kumar, Women & Children Safety Wing DCP Anasuya, Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarlu, Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja, ADCP Crimes Kavitha, CAR Head Quarters ADCP Manikraj, CTC ADCP Shankar Naik, and many other police officials were present on the occasion.