Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates upgraded 100-bed ICU ward at Niloufer

Hyderabad: The prestigious Women and Child Hospital at Niloufer now was upgraded to 100 bed ICU ward. The new facility became a possibility due to the CSR activities of various corporates.

After inaugurating the ward on Saturday, Health Minister Harish Rao said that during Covid pandemic, IT companies in Hyderabad had extended yeomen services and financial aid, which had helped in creating better medical infrastructural facilities. He said Telangana government on its part had upgraded beds in all government hospitals with oxygen facilities and provided oxygen generation plants.

The government aims to strengthen the medical sector in the State by spending Rs 10,000 crore, he informed. The State already has a capacity of 5,000 paediatric beds with a cost of Rs 133 crore. 'After the government provided the best medical facilities, people are now going to government hospitals in good numbers. With the introduction of KCR KITs, the delivery rate has increased from 30% to 50%. The infant mortality rate also has declined considerably,' the Minister added.

Minister Harish assured to provide necessary protection to the medical fraternity. He urged them to play a responsible role in delivering the best medical services for the poor. The Minister also inaugurated a District Early Intervention Centre at Niloufer Hospital.