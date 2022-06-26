Hyderabad has world-class amenities: Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Hyderabad is one of the fastest developing cities in the country and it is being applauded by all sections of people with the world-class amenities.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating a foot over bridge constructed at a cost of Rs5 crore at St Ann's High School, Secunderabad on Saturday, the Minister said that under the able leadership of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, the State government is spending thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Hyderabad and has constructed many flyovers and under passes besides the widening of roads during the last years to address the traffic problems and to improve other standards.

The construction of another 22 flyovers is at various stages in twin cities and these works are going on at brisk pace. Officials have been directed to complete these works in a stipulated period, Talasani said.

Explaining the features of foot over bridge, the Minister said the bridge has two lifts and escalators on both sides and eight CC cameras have been installed in the location. Women and children can easily cross the road at the busy traffic junction by using the bridge. Local corporators and officials were present.