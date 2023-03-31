Hyderabad: Hate speech case against Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshmahal MLA T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu SakalSamaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

Singh has been booked under the IPC section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, he said.

The 'morcha' was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.