  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hate speech case against Raja Singh

Raja Singh
x

Raja Singh

Highlights

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshmahal MLA T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshmahal MLA T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu SakalSamaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

Singh has been booked under the IPC section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, he said.

The 'morcha' was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X