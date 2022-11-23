Hyderabad: HC orders closure of illegal basement, GHMC dumps 200 trucks of C&D waste

Hyderabad: Following the High Court orders on closure of illegal basements on Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swung into action and closed the basement construction carried out illegally by the builders in Shaikpet. The civic body dumped as many as 200 trucks of garbage and construction and debris waste to close the basement.

According to the Jubilee Hills Forum, over 600 people associated with Jubilee Hills Colony Forum gave a representation to the Municipal Commissioner and informed about the problems of Shaikpet and the illegal constructions and cellars. "Following the complaint, the municipal officials inspected the area and directed us to stop the construction. Later, the issue was taken to the High court by the illegal occupants, to which the High court directed the GHMC to stop the further works and passed the orders for the closure of the basement," said Asif Hussain Sohail, one of the members of Jubilee Hills Forum.

GHMC officers at Shaikpet informed that following the orders of the Court, the Municipal corporation has closed the illegal basement with 200 trucks of garbage and C&D waste from the Jubilee Hills division. More illegally constructed buildings and cellars in Shaikpet division will also be demolished by the civic body. Jubilee Hills Forum appealed the people not to buy an illegally constructed building in the area.