Hyderabad: HCDC to organise two-days mega job fair

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre(HCDC), Osmania University in collaboration with Nipuna, an NGO, Sewa international and other like-minded foundations will be organizing a two-days mega job fair on October 15 and 16 at the university campus.

Over 250 companies will be offering several job profiles for different courses during the fair.

The recruitment process for IT, ITES Engineering is proposed at the OU College of Engineering while Arts college will be the venue for non-technical sectors like pharma, banking, financial services etc.

There is no registration fee and candidates who have passed SSC, Intermediate BA, B.Com, B.SC, BE, B.Tech, MBA, B.Pharm, M.Pharm from 2012 onwards, including freshers are eligible for this fair and can present themselves with right credentials.

Interested candidates can register on Techfynder.com/job-seeker and for any inquiries can contact on 90325 86124, 90591 86124.