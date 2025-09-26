  • Menu
Hyderabad Heavy Rain Warning : Intense Downpour Expected 4‑5:30 PM Today

Highlights

A strong rainstorm is expected in Hyderabad today, starting in Alwal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, and Gajularamaram, and spreading across the city between 4:00 and 5:30 PM. Stay safe and plan accordingly.

People in Hyderabad should prepare for heavy rain today. The rain is expected to start around 4 PM in areas like Alwal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, and Gajularamaram. By 5:30 PM, it will spread to most parts of the city.

In the next two hours, severe downpours are expected in Rangareddy and Vikarabad, and may spread to Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet. Heavy rains are likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy.

Residents are advised to stay alert, plan their travel carefully, and watch out for traffic delays and waterlogging. This update is from the Telangana Weatherman. Stay safe and follow local news for the latest information.

