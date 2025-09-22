Hyderabad Heavy Rains Flood Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, LB Nagar & More Areas

Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Film Nagar, Erragadda, Borabanda, Mothinagar, Sanath Nagar, Gachibowli, and Hi-Tech City areas received heavy rain. The incessant rain, as if a hole had been cut through the sky, caused flooding on the roads. The Devarakonda Basti in Banjara Hills was submerged.

Rajendranagar, Attapur. Mailardev Pally, Bandlaguda. Kismatpur, Himayat Sagar. Narsingh, Kokapet, Gandipet. Heavy rain fell in Manikonda, Puppalguda areas. Rain lashed Kukatpally, Miyapur areas.

Heavy rain is falling in Khairatabad, Miyapur, Uppal, Balapur, Ameerpet and other areas. Vehicles are moving slowly due to flood water on the roads due to heavy rain in LB Nagar, Dilsukh Nagar, Malakpet, Koti, Abids, Lakdikapul, Basheer Bagh. Vehicles are stuck for kilometers. Due to this, motorists are facing difficulties.

Rain will occur in the surrounding areas of Secunderabad. Raniganj, Paradise, Begumpet, Ramgopalpet, Monda Market. Bansilalpet. Sitaphal Mandi. Bouddha Nagar, Mettuguda, Addagutta, Maredu Pally, Secunderabad JBS, Karkhana, Tirumala Giri, Boyin Pally and other areas will experience rain.

It is raining in the surrounding areas of Quthbullapur. It is raining in Suchitra, Kompally, Gandimaisamma, Dundigal, Gundlapochampally, Mallampet, Bahadurpalli, Suraram, Jeedimetla, Chintal, Shahpur Nagar, and Gajularamaram. It is raining moderately in Dil Sukh Nagar, Kotha Peta, and Malak Peta. Rainwater has stagnated between houses in Ibrahimpatnam, Turkayanjal Municipality, Kammaguda, and Shantinagar in Rangareddy district.