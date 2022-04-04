Hyderabad: Helicopter Training School celebrates diamond jubilee

Hyderabad: The Helicopter Training School (HTS), the biggest helicopter unit and alma mater of all IAF helicopter pilots, celebrated its diamond jubilee on Sunday at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here. Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command IAF, was the chief guest.

He released the special cover and diamond jubilee book of HTS and inaugurated the HTS Museum which showcases the rich heritage of the IAF helicopter units.

The event witnessed an aerial display by the Sarang helicopter team, Suryakiran Aerobatic team and Light combat Helicopter (LCH). Kiran, Pilatus and LCH aircraft also participated in the fly past. Being senior-most serving helicopter pilot of IAF, Singh flew the Chetak aircraft and led the fly past from the front as a tribute to the glorious past of the school, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.