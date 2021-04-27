Hyderabad: Helpline launched to provide medical assistance

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) on Monday launched a helpline to provide medicines and oxygen free of cost for Covid-19 affected undergoing treatment at home.

The helpline has been set up by Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust in collaboration with Access Foundation.

People can contact the helpline on 73066-00600 from 6 a.m. till midnight, said the organisers.

A team of doctors will be present to guide patients and their attendants on treatment. The Hyderabad MP said, "Anybody in need of help relating to Covid-19 treatment can contact the helpline. The doctors will examine each case and will decide whether the patient needs medicine kit or oxygen."

He further assured that as per the advise of the doctors, the MIM volunteers including MLAs and corporators will deliver oxygen cylinders at the doorsteps of the patients. A total of 250 oxygen cylinders and medicine kits have been kept at the Covid War Room set up at a functional hall at Aghapura.

The AIMIM chief said that they would spend Rs 1.40 crore on this in the first phase. "The money mobilized in the form of public donations by the MIM every year during Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal will be used for the helpline."

Owaisi said they purchased oxygen cylinders and medicines from these funds. The expenses for 24 call executives at the helpline will also be met from this money.

The MP said the alumni of Deccan Medical College in North America will also become part of this effort. Deccan Alumni of North America (DANA) has come forward to help in the Covid-19 relief by providing their services. They included experts who worked at Covid hospitals in North America.