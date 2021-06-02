Hyderabad: Helpline launched to stop misinformation, online fraud of Covid drugs

Hyderabad: Amid the gloomy battle against novel coronavirus pandemic, what has emerged as most reprehensible is the brazen attempt by profiteers in filling the gap following the desperation of many patients and families, following which a city-based NGO Cyber Jagrithi has come forward to help people in verifying and to file complaints against such black marketers. Around 25 cases of illegal online sale and more than 30 plus messages were debugged which were found to be fake.



Within a month the NGO could help people to book 25 cases regarding the illegal online sale and 30 plus messages were debugged, with the help of Telangana Police Department.

Speaking to The Hans India, Rupesh Mittal, founder of the NGO said, "Now during the second wave we have sen how social media platforms are boomed with Covid related misinformation creating panic and and confusion among people not only that even as Covid cases are surging in the city has created increase of black marketing of injections and drugs. To support the people and help them to log complain in such cases, the NGO has created a Covid helpline number 8367374231 or 04067419503 through which people can approach them if in case of fraud, or misinformation,"

"If it is a government department related post, we check for any press releases and notifications released by them on their official websites. If it is regarding any healthcare problem or service, we have a team of doctors who help us in verifying and giving advice on it. If it is regarding any individual, we try to contact the person or go through their social media and see if they have posted anything viral and then try to create awareness and instruct people to stop misleading. Apart from this, the NGO is helping people in finding beds and other covid related resources" added Rupesh.