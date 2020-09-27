Hyderabad: Himayat Sagar wears pleasant looks

Hyderabad: After deciding to open flood gates of Himayat Sagar following a sharp increase in the water level, the officials of irrigation department rescinded the decision as there were no fresh inflows recorded on Saturday night.

However, the lake is on the verge of brimming if the showers continue. Last time the Himayat Sagar reached its full tank level was ten years ago in 2010.

Sensing the enormity after the water level reached up to 1754.90 feet against the full tank level (FTL) of 1763.00 feet, the officials decided to open flood gates on Saturday and accordingly issued a precautionary circular asking the revenue officials to alert people living in downstream areas of Himayat Sagar and alongside Musi river.

However, with no fresh inflows and rains on Saturday night, the officials deferred their decision to open the flood gates. The present water level in Himayat Sagar stands at 1759. 014 feet @ 2.145 TMC as against the full tank level (FTL) of 1763.00 feet.

However, Osman Sagar is still lagging behind 18.25 feet from its full take level. The present level of Osman Sagar stands at 1771.750 feet @ 0.936 TMC as against the full tank level (FTL) of 1790.00 feet. "It was a good year for the lakes which have reached their near full tank level following copious rains in the catchment areas," informed the official.

Soon after reports emerged in a section of media about the flood like situation at Himayat Sagar, visitors flocked to the lake to have a glimpse of the brimmed lake. "The scene is really captivating. We never witnessed such a scene in recent years.

Hope this trend will continue in the following years as many areas in the city are reeling under shortage of drinking water during summer season for the past several years," said MAH Asif, a software engineer, who visited the lake today with his Flood.