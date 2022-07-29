Hyderabad: Hindi drama competition concludes

Hyderabad: The two-days regional Hindi drama competition at the head office of South Central Railway (SCR) concluded on Thursday. According to the SCR officials, various programme were organised from time to time by the Department of Official Language for the promotion of the official language. Regional Hindi drama competition was organised in this series; organising drama plays an important role in the use and propagation of official language.

In the regional Hindi drama competition, the play 'Ant Ki Jeet' performed by Vijayawada zone was awarded first place, Chhatri by Chief Administrative Officer (Production) office came second and Lalach ka fal performed by Hyderabad Mandal bagged the third place.

Arun Kumar, General Manager (In-charge), SCR, said, "Despite being in 'C' zone, the employees of this railway enthusiastically participated in this competition and staged their own plays. Artists from non-Hindi speaking areas made a successful attempt to speak their dialogues in Hindi.