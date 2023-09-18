Live
Just In
Hyderabad: HMDA distributes 1.5 lakh clay Ganesh idols in 4 days
Highlights
The HMDA which is promoting eco-friendly festivities set a record by Sunday, after distributing 1.5 lakh clay Ganesh idols in 4-days.
Hyderabad: The HMDA which is promoting eco-friendly festivities set a record by Sunday, after distributing 1.5 lakh clay Ganesh idols in 4-days. On Sunday the last day, the Civic body was able to distribute about 70,000.
According to HMDA officials, the Authority has set a record by distributing these maximum number of idols within four days, after MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao formally launched this year’s programme on September 14. The HMDA which has set up 60 centers across the City for distribution of idols as part of this scheme was able to distribute 80,000 idols by Saturday.
