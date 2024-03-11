  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HMR project now a case study for Stanford

Hyderabad: HMR project now a case study for Stanford
x
Highlights

The success story of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) now becomes a case study for the management practitioners and students of Stanford University, California, USA.

Hyderabad: The success story of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) now becomes a case study for the management practitioners and students of Stanford University, California, USA.

HMR managing director NVS Reddy said in a media communiqué on Sunday that the study was carried out by a team under Professor Ram Nidumolu of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

The study was featured in the latest spring 2024 issue of the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR), a quarterly journal of Stanford University.

That publishes impactful and path-breaking projects and leadership styles that offer innovative solutions to the world’s endemic problems. Based on the successful leadership experience, the study developed a new concept of stakeholder management and indicated that management practitioners can learn a lot from the Hyderabad metro experience as to how to build mega public-purpose infrastructure projects through private sector capital and resources with deep engagement of all stakeholders, including media, for the broader social good, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X