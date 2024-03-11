Hyderabad: HMR project now a case study for Stanford

Hyderabad: The success story of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) now becomes a case study for the management practitioners and students of Stanford University, California, USA.

HMR managing director NVS Reddy said in a media communiqué on Sunday that the study was carried out by a team under Professor Ram Nidumolu of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

The study was featured in the latest spring 2024 issue of the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR), a quarterly journal of Stanford University.

That publishes impactful and path-breaking projects and leadership styles that offer innovative solutions to the world’s endemic problems. Based on the successful leadership experience, the study developed a new concept of stakeholder management and indicated that management practitioners can learn a lot from the Hyderabad metro experience as to how to build mega public-purpose infrastructure projects through private sector capital and resources with deep engagement of all stakeholders, including media, for the broader social good, he added.