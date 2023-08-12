Hyderabad: HMR rolls out super rides offer

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday launched its ‘Super Saver Freedom Offer,’ with the aim of enhancing the commuting experience during the extended Independence Day weekend.

According to Metro officials, the offer will enable passengers to enjoy unlimited Metro rides on August 12, 13 and 15 by simply recharging their Super Saver Metro Holiday Card with just Rs. 59.The Independence Day special promotion seeks to encourage more people to opt for Metro travel during the long I-Day weekend.

The objective extends beyond offering exclusive advantages to individuals and plays a pivotal role in promoting the overall development of the city, by reduction of traffic congestion, promotion of sustainable commuting, and fostering a greener environment. ‘HMR always contributes significantly to a more environmentally-conscious future’.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, said “we’re excited to provide this unique SSFO to our valued customers. It will not only make travel affordable, but also resonate with our vision to make our city sustainable and vibrant. We invite everyone to make the most of this offer and experience the convenience and efficiency of Hyderabad Metro Rail.”

As a symbol of modern urban transportation, HMR remains resolute in its mission to offer a safe, timesaving, comfortable, contemporary, eco-friendly, and efficient travel solution. The SFO intends to serve as a testimony to the unwavering dedication toward the valued patrons of HMR, exemplifying enhanced customer experience, he added.