Hyderabad: HMWSSB officials swing into action, visit Chintabavi Basti

Hyderabad: Around 100 locals landed in hospitals after the recent water contamination issue at Chintabavi Basti in Mettuguda on Thursday. It is reported that chlorine percentage was found to be 0.2 ppm as per the report released by HMWSSB on Friday. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Operations Director-1 Ajmira Krishna along with Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao on Friday visited the area for inspection.

Stating that on Tuesday the local linemen found that 15 - 20 households were supplied with contaminated water for the first 5-10 minutes of the release of drinking water and immediately informed the higher authorities, officials of HMWSSB and informed that the officials immediately stopped the supply and advised those users not to use the water for drinking. They were temporarily supplied with drinking water through a tanker.

At the same time, the pipeline was tested with a pollution-checking machine to find out where the water was polluted. According to the results of these tests, it has been confirmed that sewage water has entered the freshwater pipeline from a household connection near the sewage manhole there. Even on the second supply that is on April 27, the contaminated water was supplied for the first few minutes but the reason for this is the re-mixing of the sewage that was already standing in it. Moreover, they contacted the doctors of Basti Davakhana of the area and got to know the health details of the victims, said senior officer.

Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao asked the Water Board officials to remove the old sewage pipeline and install a new one in its place. Until then, it has been advised to supply drinking water to the residents of that area through tankers, he added.