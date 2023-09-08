Hyderabad: Home guard who self-immolated 3 days ago, succumbs

Hyderabad: It is known that a home guard Ravinder attempted suicide by self-immolating against the government to recognize them as government employees. Home guard Ravinder died after being treated for three days due to severe injuries. Ravinder died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at DRDO Apollo due to his deteriorating health condition.



Three days ago, Ravinder self-immolated with petrol demanding that the government make the home guards permanent. Ravinder, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to the hospital and treated. However, the doctors also confirmed that Ravinder was dead. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital. Due to this, there was a tense situation in the neighborhood of Osmania.

Ravinder, who was working as a home guard in the local traffic PS, attempted suicide three days ago in Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad. It is learnt Ravinder has not received his salary since two months and faced many financial difficulties

However, Ravinder's suicide attempt has alarmed the Telangana home guards. The home guards are demanding the government to make them permanent and treat them as equals with the police. Home Guard Association JAC has taken the path of agitation due to Ravinder's suicide attempt. As part of this, boycott of duties has been called for till September 16.

Political parties are also supporting the home guards who are agitating to make them permanent. Telangana BJP President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited the home guard Ravinder who is undergoing treatment in the hospital on Thursday. He expressed his anger that CM KCR did not keep the promise given to the home guards and the exploitation of labor has increased.

Kishan Reddy expressed grief over the death of home guard Ravinder. Kishan Reddy said that problems cannot be solved by suicide, let's fight and achieve it. Employees were asked not to commit suicide. Kishan Reddy was fired saying that this was the murder of the State government.