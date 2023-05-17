Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali distributes cars to minority drivers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) distributed cars to minority drivers on Tuesday, under the Driver Empowerment Programme. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali handed over 20 cabs to the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Imtiaz Ishaq praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing the Driver Empowerment Programme for the unemployed and eligible minorities youth of Telangana and for providing them better livelihood. This programme has been launched to enable minority drivers to become owners of their own cabs. The corporation distributed Maruti Suzuki Tour S model Cars.

Imtiaz Ishaq said “CM KCR is committed to the development and welfare of minorities in the state. Over the past nine years, massive steps have been taken for the development of minorities, including areas of education, economic and social development, which is unprecedented across the country,” he added. He also said that the government is serious about providing self-employment opportunities to minority youth and the process of issuing loans has reached the final stages which will be dispersed soon.

In addition to the distribution of cars to minority drivers, the Corporation has been actively involved in various other initiatives to support the minority communities. Through their relentless efforts, the Corporation continues to contribute to the overall development and upliftment of the minority communities in the state.

During 2019-20, the Government accorded sanction of 300 Cars for the unemployed Minority Drivers in the first phase in all the Districts of the State under Driver Empowerment Programme of the Corporation, wherein so far 280 cars have since been distributed to the Minority Drivers and the remaining 20 cars were distributed on Tuesday.

TS Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Mohd Imtiaz Ishaq, MLAs Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), TS Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem and others distributed 20 Cars to the Minority Drivers at Haj House in Nampally.