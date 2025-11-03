Live
- President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over loss of lives in Telangana bus accident
- Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – November 3, 2025
- BRS demands ban on bulk hall bookings in Jubilee Hills
- AP Chambers seeks rationalisation of govt holidays
- Amazon Lays Off 14,000 Employees via Early Morning Text Messages Amid Global Restructuring
- Kuldeep Yadav Released from India T20I Team, Joins India A for South Africa Series
- Govt focussed on Ease of Doing Research to boost science, innovation ecosystem in India: PM Modi
- Free crop insurance should be resumed: CPM
- From park walks to political talks: Kishan courts Jubilee Hills voters
- Yennam inaugurates a beneficiary’s house
Hyderabad hosts 12th Golf & Turf Summit & Expo
Hyderabad: The Golf Industry Association (GIA) successfully hosted the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025 at Boulder Hills Golf &...
Hyderabad: The Golf Industry Association (GIA) successfully hosted the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025 at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, marking its debut in South India. Supported by Incredible India, with Apexlynx as Gold Sponsor and Prestige Group as Silver Sponsor, the two-day event brought together industry leaders, turf professionals, club managers, developers, and government representatives from across India and abroad.
The summit opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, former Ambassador to Kazakhstan, followed by the lamp-lighting ceremony by Madhusudhan Rao of Emaar Properties, officially launching the conference sessions.
The expo featured 26 premium stalls, showcasing brands such as Toro, Titleist, Agricare, Rainbird, Club Car, EZGO, and Jacobsen, along with live demonstrations of cutting-edge turf machinery and golf technology.
The event concluded with a gala dinner and awards night, honouring stalwarts, including Amit Luthra (Pioneer in Indian Golf), Ranveer Singh (Inspirational Sportsperson), and Promod Kumar (National Award Winner). GIA Board members highlighted the summit’s role in fostering innovation, sustainability, and business opportunities, reinforcing golf’s potential as a driver of tourism, employment, and environmental stewardship across the country.