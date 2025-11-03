Hyderabad hosts 12th Golf & Turf Summit & Expo

Hyderabad: The Golf Industry Association (GIA) successfully hosted the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025 at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, marking its debut in South India. Supported by Incredible India, with Apexlynx as Gold Sponsor and Prestige Group as Silver Sponsor, the two-day event brought together industry leaders, turf professionals, club managers, developers, and government representatives from across India and abroad.

The summit opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, former Ambassador to Kazakhstan, followed by the lamp-lighting ceremony by Madhusudhan Rao of Emaar Properties, officially launching the conference sessions.

The expo featured 26 premium stalls, showcasing brands such as Toro, Titleist, Agricare, Rainbird, Club Car, EZGO, and Jacobsen, along with live demonstrations of cutting-edge turf machinery and golf technology.

The event concluded with a gala dinner and awards night, honouring stalwarts, including Amit Luthra (Pioneer in Indian Golf), Ranveer Singh (Inspirational Sportsperson), and Promod Kumar (National Award Winner). GIA Board members highlighted the summit’s role in fostering innovation, sustainability, and business opportunities, reinforcing golf’s potential as a driver of tourism, employment, and environmental stewardship across the country.