Hyderabad House relaunched

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad House, which began its journey in 1975 and known for its original Deccan delicacies, was relaunched on Sunday. The restaurant, which has grown into a brand and has presence in several countries, had been closed due to various unforeseen reasons. It began its journey again with the relaunch of its first outlet in Begumpet, Secunderabad by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The Minister went round the premises and enquired about food, which was briefed by Zubair, the founder.

Talasani congratulated the management for the relaunch and hoped that the food industry would be back to its glory leaving aside the Covid blues.

Later, explaining the story behind the Hyderabad House, Zubair, son of original promoter of the brand Mir Mazharuddin, revealed that decades ago, Mazharuddin and his brother Mir Anwaruddin, who were well known in the city for catering trade, wanted to expand. While the business was doing well, Mazhar started getting small orders from prominent city people.

"To cook 'Dum ka Khana' for 10 people is difficult, so we thought why not start an outlet where food can be ordered for any number of people? That was initially the concept behind the Hyderabad House," he said. Later, a company saw their working model and helped them develop it further and the famous Hyderabad House outlets started. The single restaurant has grown into multiple outlets across the country and also in Australia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Unfortunately, the restaurant was forced to close down due to various factors. Later, Mazhar and his son Zubair decided to relaunch the brand at a time when the entire world was trying to come out of Covid blues. Accordingly, the first outlet was reopened on Sunday.