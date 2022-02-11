Hyderabad: IAS officer invites Sajjanar with eco-friendly wedding card

Hyderabad: Young Officer Makarandu, Assistant Collector (U/T), Nizamabad, has invited VC Sajjanar, Vice chairman and Managing Director, TSRTC, to his wedding that is scheduled on February 11 with an eco-friendly wedding card and special envelop.

A release by TSRTC said the wedding card is made of seeds, which can be sown in soil to grow as plants. The envelope can be used as disposable face mask.

Sajjanar appreciated efforts put in by the officer for his innovative idea to make eco- friendly wedding card and also his concern towards protecting the environment. He also appealed to every citizen to protect the environment with new eco- friendly ideas.