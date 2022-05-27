Hyderabad: ID cards elude street vendors in city

Hyderabad: While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started issuing street vending ID cards to vegetables vendors, street vendors in the city are yet to receive their ID cards. Street vendors are finding it difficult to run their business smoothly as they do not have their vending ID cards.

They pointed out that a lot of them are struggling to run their business due to the non-availability of cards. As they do not have ID cards they are unable to get loan benefits under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme.

James John, the Greater Hyderabad general secretary of National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), said, "Recently GHMC identified few vegetable markets for issuing ID cards. But first they should issue the cards to street vendors who are running their business on streets.

Traffic police has been harassing vendors at Secunderabad, Koti and other areas as they do not have their Id cards. We have been requesting the GHMC officials to issue Id card to the street vendors, but the body is only giving us false hopes and saying that they will start issuing the cards very soon."

Afsar Ali, a hawker in Secunderabad said, "Recently the GHMC had started issuing cards to vegetable markets vendors that include Monda Market, Vanasthalipuram Rythu Bazar, Kothapet Rythu Bazar.

Why is there such differentiation between the vegetable vendors and street vendors. First the concerned officials should distribute the cards to street vendors, as we need this id card the most.

This matter was brought to the concerned officers many times but they do not bother. There is proper justice given to the street vendors by the GHMC authorities." Manoj, another vendor, said, "As I have not received my Id card yet, it is been difficult for me to run my business. I also did not receive my loan which I applied for long back."