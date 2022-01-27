Hyderabad: Idol artisans severely hit by pandemic

Hyderabad: For the past two years idol artists are facing tough times due to the Covid pandemic. This has forced many to shift to their villages. Vexed with financial issues artisans have requested the State government to support the idol-makers and also not to ban idols made of plaster of paris (PoP).

Kailash Singh Hazari, vice-president, Telangana Idol Makers Association, said "for the past two years due to pandemic the idol-maker community has been badly hit. Adding fuel to fire to our situation is the last year's government decision to ban PoP usage. Due to this we are unable to make idols, as festive season for us begins from Ugadi, that is from March, but now we are in a dilemma what to do. Most artisans are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal; around 40 per cent of them left for their hometowns.

It will be better if the State government understands the plight of artisans. We have submitted many representations to the concerned officials not to ban PoP and help artisans financially, but all fell in deaf ears."

"Mostly, the process of making idols begins in January, but we have not begun, as with the ban on PoP we are confused. As for the past two years, no one came to our rescue, as the government never thought of helping idol-makers inspite of supporting them by initiating a few schemes; despite that they have banned PoP use. It will be better if they give us permission, as we can't make idols with clay," said Suresh Singh, an artisan.

"All idol-makers are financially hit due to the pandemic; we have a line of credit from money-lenders. Now they are asking us to pay. Once again with the outbreak of the third wave this year may be like last year. Also, with PoP ban we are unbale to make any idols. We are unable to support our families," said Rajkumar Singh another artisan.