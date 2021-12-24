Hyderabad: Illegal constructions demolished in Manikonda

Cracking a whip on the illegal constructions in Hyderabad, the municipal officials on Friday took up the demolition works of illegal constructions in Venkateshwara colony in Manikonda municipality limits of Rajendranagar.



The municipal officials identified additional storey buildings constructed beyond the permit and demolishing them. The demolition was led by municipal commissioner Falgun Kumar.



Earlier this month, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) directed the municipal commissioners to demolished unauthorized constructions in their jurisdictions and submit an action report to the government by December 30.



It was brought to the notice of the state government that the number of unauthorized constructions such additional storeys in the apartments, gated communities and layouts are on rise in the city without any valid permission from HMDA. Following which, the commissioner of all the municipalities were directed to identify such buildings and demolish the illegal construction.

