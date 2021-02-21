Hyderabad: Immunisation drive to kick off tomorrow

Golconda : The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 (IMI 3.0) immunisation drive, the vaccination programme for pregnant women and children against eight diseases, was inaugurated by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Area Hospital Golconda Superintendent Dr M Gopal in the presence of WHO officials in Golconda and the drive would commence from Tuesday.

According to MLA, the IMI 3.0 is aimed for facilitating the unreached population with all the available vaccines under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and thereby accelerate the full immunisation and complete coverage of children and pregnant women.

"They will be identified in a door-to-door visit and will be vaccinated during the two rounds of IMI 3.0; each round will be for 15 days and the drive will be commencing from Tuesday.

The city has successfully been able to contain Covid-19 and the drive for two indigenous vaccines is being carried out in every UPHC and Area Hospitals in Karwan Constituency."

"The IMI 3.0 vaccination drive will cover Golconda, Tolichowki, Langar Houz, Hakeempet, Shaikpet, Karwan, Mustahidpura, Mehdipatnam etc. he said that children below two years and pregnant women will be vaccinated in entire Karwan Constituency.

As a part of a campaign on vaccination drive, the corporators and Asha workers will also conduct an awareness programme especially in slums and advise them to get vaccinated."

"Areas with low coverage and slums, which missed routine immunisation due to Covid-19, high-risk areas such as slums, construction sites and migrant settlements will be covered in this drive," added MLA.

The Indradhanush Immunisation Programme is aimed at inoculating all children under the age of two years, as well as all pregnant women, against eight preventable diseases. The diseases being targeted are diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, poliomyelitis, tuberculosis, measles, meningitis and Hepatitis B.

UPHC Medical Officers Dr Nazia Kaml (Kumarwadi), Dr Kausar (Golconda), Dr Safa (Gudimalkapur), Dr Srikant (Karwan), Dr Joyce (Filmnagar), other medical staff and Corporators were among those present.