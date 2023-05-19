Hyderabad: India, Egypt to boost ties through multi trade partnerships

Rangareddy: To boost ties between India and Egypt, the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT), - an Egyptian council of planning just like NITI Ayog in India, has appointed Dr.Abdul Rehman Ilyas as advisor to the President ASRT thereby to promote and propagate the bilateral relationship in different spheres between the two nations.



Dr. Abdul Rahman, a renowned city-based agri-business expert and associated with India Africa engagements, is currently focusing on some innovative partnerships in the field of agricultural extension, pharma co-genomic, digital health care, Fintech, Medtech and fishing sectors. There is also a proposal to strengthen Islamic and Quranic knowledge exchange in partnership with Jamia Al-Azhar, a globally renowned Islamic university based at Cairo, Egypt.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Dr. Ilyas said, “India is a growing economy and Egypt is at take off stage in Middle East and African region. The stark similarities between Egypt and India make them natural partners and the current leadership alignment states the fact itself that India considers Egypt as an important partner.”

Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) led by President Dr. Mahmoud Sakr, is as an Egyptian agency always at forefront to facilitate and introduce relevant technologies and innovation all with the fund support to pilot projects and joint ventures. The agency focused squarely on diverse sectors that include agriculture, electrical vehicles, goods processing, healthcare, biotechnology, heavy industry ancillary manufacturing besides education and knowledge sharing.”

The agency, he said, has institutional partnerships with Government of Telangana, IIMR for Nutrition, ICRISAT and ALIMCO through the mode of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs). Apart from this, several start-ups from India have already tabled proposals with ASRT during its phase-I of outreach activity that unfolded in February this year.

Anticipating a good potential in trade collaboration, the ASRT government of Egypt has established an Egyptian Indian Centre for Technology Transfer and Marketing (EIC-TIM) and also announced the Egyptian Indian Year of Science and Technology.