- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya reports strong revenue growth
Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s only EdTech platform announces its financial achievement as the first company in the industry to have become PAT +ve (100 crore+) even before Series A Funding. The company’s audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, have exceeded all expectations and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence.
Infinity Learn’s outstanding financial results are a testament to its dedication to providing high quality educational solutions and its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market as well as codified years of best practices and outcome based pedagogy into a system that delivers outcomes at scale.
