Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya reports strong revenue growth

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s only EdTech platform announces its financial achievement as the first company in the industry to have become PAT +ve (100 crore+) even before Series A Funding. The company’s audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, have exceeded all expectations and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Infinity Learn’s outstanding financial results are a testament to its dedication to providing high quality educational solutions and its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market as well as codified years of best practices and outcome based pedagogy into a system that delivers outcomes at scale.