  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya reports strong revenue growth

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya reports strong revenue growth
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s only EdTech platform announces its financial achievement as the first company in the industry to...

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s only EdTech platform announces its financial achievement as the first company in the industry to have become PAT +ve (100 crore+) even before Series A Funding. The company’s audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, have exceeded all expectations and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Infinity Learn’s outstanding financial results are a testament to its dedication to providing high quality educational solutions and its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market as well as codified years of best practices and outcome based pedagogy into a system that delivers outcomes at scale.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X