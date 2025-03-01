  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Ends Life by Hanging in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Ends Life by Hanging in Chandanagar
x

Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Ends Life by Hanging in Chandanagar

Highlights

A tragic incident unfolded in Chandanagar, Hyderabad, as an intermediate student died by suicide by hanging himself.

In another tragic incident, a 17-year-old student named Deekshith Raj died by suicide in Chandanagar.

Deekshith committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

The incident took place in the absence of his parents. Deekshith Raj was pursuing his intermediate second year at a private college in Hyderabad.

The reason for his suicide is yet to be known, and police have started an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick