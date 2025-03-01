Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Ends Life by Hanging in Chandanagar

In another tragic incident, a 17-year-old student named Deekshith Raj died by suicide in Chandanagar.

Deekshith committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

The incident took place in the absence of his parents. Deekshith Raj was pursuing his intermediate second year at a private college in Hyderabad.

The reason for his suicide is yet to be known, and police have started an investigation.