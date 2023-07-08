Hyderabad: International drug peddlers land behind barsas cops seize narcotics worth Rs 1 cr

Hyderabad: The TS-NAB along with H-NEW and Banjara Hills police apprehended three international and local peddlers who were in possession of narcotic drugs including cocaine and MDMA. Police seized 100gm of cocaine, 300gm of MDMA and five cell phones totaling Rs 1 crore from them.

According to police, in 2011 the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi Kweku Essuman Kwame came to Mumbai, India on a medical visa.

After a few months he moved to Bengaluru. The accused Okeke Chigozie Blessing came to Mumbai in 2012, on business visa and moved to Tripur of Tamil Nadu State. In 2022 he came to Bengaluru and stayed with the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi. Another accused Ikem Austin Obaka Kingsley John came to India on student visa in 2021 and took shelter at Bengaluru.

The accused persons Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi and Mazee came into contact with the remaining accused persons M Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy and offered to assist them in drug peddling business on commission basis, for which they agreed and all of them started drug peddling business in Bengaluru and other surrounding areas. Apart from Bengaluru, the accused persons are also selling the drug to the needy customers at Mumbai, Hyderabad and other areas.

The investigation is being continued to identify the drug consumers who are purchasing the drug from the accused persons.

Previously the accused persons Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy were arrested in U/s 8(C), 22(B), 27, 29 of NDPS ACT-1985 of Banjara Hills police station.

In pursuance of the confession Statement of Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy made sustained efforts and the TS NAB, H-NEW unearthed 100grams Cocaine, 300 grams MDMA from their secret possession.

Further, the seized material was handed over to Banjara Hills Police for further investigation in the case.