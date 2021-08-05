Hyderabad: Is Niloufer Hospital buckled up to deal with possible third wave of corona?

Hyderabad: Even after denying the possible third wave in Telangana, the health officials have repeatedly claimed that the department is preparing for third wave and 1,500 beds linked with oxygen facility being set for children in the wake of the possible wave at Niloufer Hospital. The ground reality doesn't match claims as only a few beds have oxygen facilities. Many beds are yet to be linked with oxygen facility as pipeline work is underway and progressing at a slow pace. It may take months to meet the deadline if the work moves at such an slow pace..

It is sad to say that the governmental machinery is not fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. According to officials 1,500 beds were set at Niloufer Hospital in a dedicated block to meet the demands in an emergency situation. Though it is claimed that all the beds were linked to oxygen, the fact is that only 250 new beds were created for Covid on a separate floor. Ironically, even those beds were not yet provided with oxygen supply as the pipeline works are still underway.

According to Niloufer Hospital administration, the hospital already has 1,200 beds in all three buildings but most of these beds are not in use. Around 250 new beds are being set for the Covid ward and are yet to be linked to oxygen.The oxygen works are underway in new and old buildings. The works are moving at a slow pace and most likely their completion may miss deadline.

According to reports, a possible wave may strike this month but the facilities are not yet made available for people. Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy has several times claimed that the beds are ready for use. However on enquiry, it was found no Covid ward is ready, But only 250 new beds are being added to the existing bed capacity, taking its total count to 1,500. Most of the beds are yet to be linked with oxygen in the new building.Patients undergoing treatment at the old building said that the works are undergoing for long and we had to face difficulties as works are not yet completed.

According to Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital, an exclusive 250 bedded-ward was created for Covid in the new building while the total capacity of the hospital is 1,200 already. Oxygen facility is being provided to all the beds and the pipeline work in the old building will be completed soon. The pipeline will be linked with oxygen.

Earlier the rumours about third wave have spread on social media platforms claiming that it affects children at a large count. The department has denied any wave in the State and said that the department is ready to deal with the wave. If it strikes the State, about 6,000 beds are being arranged for children acrpss the State About 1,500 alone in Niloufer hospital to cater to the needs of citizens in Hyderabad.