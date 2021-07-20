Hyderabad, is now Home to the 1st two Transgender Clinics in the Nation

Rachana Mudraboyini, stated that, one of the reason as to why, Hyderabad has been selected, for the 1st clinic, could be HIV prevalence among the Transgender people in the city. As mandated in the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, the Union Government plans to have exclusive transgender clinics in varied metro cities.



Mudraboyina points out; the HIV prevalence among transgender is about 6.47% whereas the National average is about 3.13 %. For the United States Agency, India is a partner, for International Development (USAID) shared objectives on health outcomes and partners with the National AIDS control Organization in order to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The USAID, Accelerate project is also offering technical assistance to NACO in its efforts.

The Hyderabad Transgender Community Clinic would very well fit into the USAID mission and objectives of the Accelerate project in order to prevent HIV and support antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment services among transgender. The above clinic strives to improve the socioeconomic status of the community and it also takes care of overall well being. She stated that, the 1st clinic was opened in Narayanguda on 29th January and the 2nd on 11th July in Jeedimetla.

The specific target group for the clinic services, is not limited to transgender, are the various identities under the transgender umbrella such as trans men, hijras, non-conforming people, cross-dressers, gender non-conforming people, shiva shaktis and jogtis.

The above clinic is completely led by Trans representatives, she stated that, adding that this helps in spreading a positive message among the community about the friendly environment and staff.

Both the doctors, Dr. Prachi and Dr. Ruth, are qualified MBBS and they both identify themselves as Trans individuals. The clinic does take care of general health services, guidance and medication on hormone therapy, HIV/ STI counselling, mental health counselling, preventing as well as treatment services, legal aid and social protection services. Mudraboyina further added, referral linkages are also being explored with private clinics for gender-affirmation surgeries at a subsidized cost.