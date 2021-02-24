Hyderabad: It appears KTR Vs Revanth in Hyd-RR-MBNR poll battle

Kukatpally : The MLC poll battle in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates constituency,has taken an interesting turn as TRS working president KT Rama Rao and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy have been entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the victory of their party candidates.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi is contesting as TRS candidate and Congress senior leader G Chinna Reddy is testing the waters in the biennial elections to the MLC seat from the Hyderabad Graduate segment.

KTR is already chalking out an action plan to counter all the rival candidates and ensure that the party candidate Vani Devi wins. The Congress leader Revanth took the election a big challenge to grab the TPCC chief post.

Party leaders said that KTR called a meeting with all ministers, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairmen and Mayor and Deputy Mayor of all municipal corporations in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Another meeting with the legislators and other important leaders of old Mahbubnagar district has been organised on the same day evening.

Leaders said that KTR would lead the party campaign and oversee the poll related issues directly as the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao wanted the party to win the elections this time. In the last elections the ruling party candidate Deviprasad lost to BJP leader N Ramchander Rao.

Revanth, who recently completed his first phase padayatra in his native old Mahbubnagar district, was holding a series of meetings with Congress leaders and intensified campaign in support of the candidate Chinna Reddy.

He held a meeting with local leaders of his Malkajigiri Lok Sabha segment ahead of the door-to-door campaign. He will cover entire Ranga Reddy and Greater Hyderabad in the campaign and seek the support of graduate voters in support of Congress.