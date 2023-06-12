Hyderabad: Jackfruit festival organised by Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated as chief guest in the “Jackfruit Festival” organised by Raj Bhavan, Goa along with Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar.

The meeting was presided by Governor of Goa PSSreedharan Pillai.

On the 71st Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, a Jackfruit garden was started by planting 71 saplings at Raj Bhavan Goa campus. Now the plants in this garden have started bearing fruits in 20 months from the date of planting and ready for harvesting.

As mark of harvesting of Jackfruit at Raj Bhavan, Jackfruit garden, the Jackfruit Festival Exhibition was set up by Agriculture Technology Management Agency, North Goa and Directorate of Agriculture, Goa. The exhibition was also inaugurated on the occasion.