Hyderabad: Jagga Reddy slams TPCC chief Revanth

Hyderabad: Congress party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. He alleged that Revanth was showing discrimination towards him and added that did not have the attitude to take along all the party leaders with him. He alleged that Revanth was taking several arbitrary and unilateral decisions in the party.

Addressing the media Jagga Reddy also expressed anger over posting of objectionable posts against him on social media. He made it clear that he did not have any problem with the National Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and has problems only with Revanth in the party.

Commenting on the CM K Chandrashekar Rao he said that he did not have any political problem with KCR and added that he always aspired for the TPCC chief's post. He made it clear that he would remain in the Congress party. He claimed that the party leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were scared of talking to him.