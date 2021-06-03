Hyderabad: Jalpally Lake proposed rock garden project put on accelerated mode

Hyderabad: Putting the proposed 'Jalpally Lake Rock Garden' project literally on accelerated mode, the Balapur Revenue authorities were told to hand over five acres of land to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA) immediately to initiate the works as per the sketched plan.

The rock garden abutting the lake was proposed only last month for which fund to the tune of Rs 9 crore has been sanctioned by the government. As per the proposed plan, provision of pathways and parking area along with hand railing on the main bund and emphasising lake boundary besides food court zone are the components of the project amplified by circular viewpoint and proper lightening.

However, enthralling sculptures and artifacts depicting birds and animals of different sizes are the core element behind the rock garden theme.

During a meeting held at the chamber of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday, the Minister reportedly said, "The project is the first such unique initiative coming up in the Jalpally area and would surely attract the visitors in a myriad number. Special focus should be given to promote a boating facility in the lake besides all other components sketched in the proposedplan."

"Works should be completed expeditiously and as per the proposed plan discussed in length during the meetings," she said, directing the Balapur Revenue authorities to hand over five acres of land for the development of Rock Garden on the banks of the lake.

"Every aspect of the project should be crafted as per the expectation of people and keeping in mind the promotion of tourism in the area," she asserted.

Though the lake comes under the purview of Jalpally Municipality and is even supervised by the Irrigation Department under Ibrahimpatnam Sub-division, the irony is no officials of the same departments are aware of the project.

"We are completely unaware of any such project despite having associated with the Irrigation Department and supervising the lake. We can't even know who is the competent authority that has planned, designed, and is executing the project," informed the official on the condition of anonymity.

According to irrigation officials, the Jalpally Lake under Balapur Mandal spreads over an area of 274 acres and shares the boundaries with Mailardevpally under Rajendranagar. The Jalpally Lake and surrounding areas are always in the headlines for pollution and brazen level of encroachments.