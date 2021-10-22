Hyderabad: Jawahar Nagar dump stench stings noses

Hyderabad: The foul smell emanating from the huge dump in the Jawahar Nagar is making the life of residents a living hell. They demanded the authorities concerned to address the issue as early as possible as the living in the vicinity has become an impossible task due to unbearable stench that increases with every passing day.

On Thursday, a resident of the area took to Twitter requesting the authorities to take necessary steps to contain the malady, and also posted the latest video of the dump yard saying, "We colony people don't see any capping work on this dump." "The smell emanating from the dump is nauseating. We remain indoors most of the time due to the stench. An immediate action is needed to address this issue," said GSN Murthy, a resident of Jawahar Nagar. Another resident, Venkata Subba Rao said, "We are unable to understand that after the government spending crores of rupees on garbage processing and paying to agencies, why lakhs of metric tonnes of waste remains unprocessed, which is causing problems to all residing in the 7-km radius." Praneetha Srikanth, chairperson of Dammaiguda Municipality tweeted, "I wanted to bring to your notice that from few days it has been observed continuous increase in smell from the dumping yard and it is very difficult to breath."

She tagged Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development Arvind Kumar requesting them to solve the problem at the earliest as most of them were suffering health issues.

Soon, responding to the tweet, Minister KTR directed Arvind Kumar, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to visit the Jawahar Nagar personally and report. The Minister in a tweet later mentioned, "We have spent Rs 146 crore on capping the legacy dump and started 20 MW waste to energy plant and also sanctioned funds for leachate treatment." Soon after the Minister's tweet, Arvind Kumar responded by replying that he would visit Jawahar Nagar shortly with the officials concerned and take necessary corrective measures to address the issue.